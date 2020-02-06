Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerel Roberson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM West End United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 1:00 PM West End United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gerel Ann Lamm Roberson, 84, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Gerel was born November 27, 1935 in Roper, NC to the late Leonard and Mamie Phelps Lamm. She grew up in Williamston, NC and met Bill Roberson, her life-long love in elementary school. They were high school sweethearts and were happily married for 62 years. During their marriage, she and Bill traveled extensively. They traveled some internationally, but of particular significance they accomplished spending at least one night in all 50 of The United States. She also enjoyed square dancing and singing in the church choir. Gerel is survived by her husband William Roberson; daughter Cathy Lynn Fuchs (Gregory) of Sykesville, MD; son David Christopher Roberson of Frankford, DE; three sisters Rita Estelle Lilly, Lila Ruth Lamm, and Paula Faye Merchant. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at West End United Methodist Church with Rev. Jane Leechford officiating. The family will receive family and friends in the church fellowship hall beginning at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in memory of Gerel to be made to West End United Methodist Church, 4015 NC-73., West End, NC 27376 or to the at Online condolences may be left at:

