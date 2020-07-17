Gertrude Blanche Powell, 83, of Westminster, Maryland, formerly of Taneytown, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born September 11, 1936 in Hardwicke, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Blanche V. (Fontaine) Meunier. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Vernon B. Powell, who predeceased her in 1998. Gertrude was a devout Catholic and was active for many years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. She volunteered many hours for the church in preparing clothing for the church thrift shop. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are sons, Michael A. Powell of Troupsburg, NY, and Steven D. Powell and wife Heather of Westminster; daughter, Linda Murphy and husband Raymond of Hampstead; son-in-law, Terry Cushon of Cashtown, PA; grandchildren, Lauren, Christian, and Brittany Powell, Dawn Hall, Nicholas Murphy, Jessica Lare, Evan and Alexandra Powell; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Aubrey, Mya, Rayford and Vivian; sisters, Irene Bankert and husband Richard of Taneytown, and Bernadette Elkins and husband Everett of Littlestown; brothers, Lawrence Meunier and wife Sue of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Robert Meunier and wife Patsy of Thurmont; sister-in-law, Carol Meunier of Taneytown; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Debra Anne Cushon; grandson, Anthony Powell; brother, Gerard Meunier; and special friend, Jim Elswick. Due to COVID-19 pandemic graveside services at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Taneytown will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



