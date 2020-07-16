Over the course of the past several months, Gladys Anna Beasley fought hard for her life and let go to receive her angel wings on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born Gladys Anna Cordell on May 19, 1930, in Baltimore, MD, she was 90 years old when she died. Gladys was the loving wife of the late John James Beasley, III. Following his death nearly 35 years ago, Gladys never remarried and, while she will be terribly missed, her family is grateful that she has been reunited with her late husband and envisions them together once again. Over the course of her life, Gladys was an active member of her faith community, both the Winfield Bible Chapel and the Reisterstown Bible Church. She enjoyed fellowship with her friends and parishioners, and was generous with her giving to support members of the community. Gladys was known for sending cards and making calls to friends and family to wish them a happy birthday, speedy recovery, sympathy, congratulations, always sending cards to acknowledge even the smallest of achievements and reasons to celebrate. Gladys led a very simple and frugal life, and her children were amazed at how little she needed, and how she didn't want for anything but was so grateful for anything that was given to her. To engage her sharp mind, Gladys was an avid reader and never did a day go by when she was not working on word searches and crossword puzzles. Gladys is survived by her four children – Darlene, Margie, John IV, and Bonnie – and will live on in the hearts of the family she dedicated her life to raising. Gladys was also the blessed grandmother of six grandchildren – Christina Martin Moore, John James Beasley V, Brett Michael Beasley, Alexander James Lopez, Matthew Ryan Clendaniel, and Noah William Dailey. She also has two amazing great grandchildren, Collin Edward Moore and Catherine "Kate" Grace Moore. A Celebration of life will be conducted at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home at 1212 West Old Liberty Road in Winfield, MD, on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Dorothea James, a Chaplain of Carroll Hospice who was also with Gladys when she left this world to become an angel. The family will receive friends at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 SOCIAL DISTANCING & MASK ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Inurnment at Lake View Memorial Park Those desiring may make contributions to: Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
.