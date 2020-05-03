Gladys "Betty" Muth, 99, of Hanover, PA, and formerly of Finksburg, MD, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 of Homewood at Plum Creek Retirement Center. Born May 15, 1920, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clyde E. and Gladys M. (McMullen) Barber. Gladys was the loving wife of the late George B. Muth who died July 17, 1997. Gladys was the longest living member of Sandymount United Methodist Church, Finksburg, MD. Gladys was a 1938 graduate of Eastern High School. She was a homemaker and retired from Brehm Savings & Loan, having worked as a teller and retiring as a branch manager after eleven years; prior to that she worked full-time for twenty-one years at Bendix in Townson, MD. Gladys enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, playing 'pinochle' cards, volunteering, staying very active, and spending time with family and friends. Gladys is survived by four children, George "Jim" Muth and wife Juanita of Lost River, WV, Jeffrey L. Muth of Fayetteville, NC, Judith C. Masserelli Finksburg, MD, and Joyce A. Erb of Finksburg, MD; four grandchildren, George "Jim" Muth, Jr., Kathy Argo, Nathaniel Gist, and Judy Erb; and two great-grandchildren, Abegail Argo and Evan Argo; and a sister, Doris Gardner of Hanover, PA. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Muth; a daughter-in-law, Carol Muth; a son-in-law, Angelo Masserelli, a brother, William R. Barber and wife Ada Barber; and a brother-in-law, Charles Gardner. In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, the service for Gladys will be held privately. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Gladys may be made to Sandymount UMC, 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048. The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store