Carroll County Times

Gladys Virginia Hare (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD
21102
(410)-374-2626
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Obituary
Gladys Virginia Hare, 83, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lorien Taneytown in Taneytown, MD. Born on February 12, 1936, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Sylvester and Florence Mildred Shaffer Hare. Years ago, Gladys worked as a team leader at Random House. Surviving her is a son: Marion Hare and wife Barbara, and a sister: Mabel Hare. She was predeceased by siblings: Blanche Krebs, Rosella Stonesifer, Arthur Hare, Ernest "Jake" Hare, Preston Hare, Robert Hare, Beula Hare, and Virgie Hare. The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Thursday, January 16, from 10-11 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Blake Smarr officiating. Interment is private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 14, 2020
