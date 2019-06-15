Gladys"Marie" Warner Gladys "Marie" Warner, 82, of Westminster, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Carroll Lutheran Village Healthcare Center. Born on March 24, 1937 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Frederick William Richter and Gladys Mae Barber Richter. She was the wife of the late Clarence R. Warner, Sr. who passed away on September 29, 2002. She is also predeceased by a daughter Vicki Lynn Warner and a sister Betty Jean Martin. She is survived by one daughter Patty Gore and companion Richard Dixon of Sykesville, two sons Clarence R. Warner, Jr. and Jerry Warner and companion Connie Miller both of Westminster, three grandchildren Rachael Lehr and Edwin, Jack Warner and Virginia, and Shelly Morgan and husband Cory, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2 to 4, and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 15, 2019