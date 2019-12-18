Glenn Alan Lamberson, age 53, of Marriottsville, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Carroll Hospital, Westminster. Born March 21, 1966, in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Twila Faye Taylor Lamberson of Marriottsville and the late James Phillip Lamberson. Glenn was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1984. He was a supervisor with OCS Printing, Sykesville where he had worked for many years. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles. He loved cats and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Surviving in addition to his mother are brother-in-law John "Jack" P. Francis, Jr. of Finksburg, nephews: Robert Peddicord of Towson and John Peddicord of Timonium and niece: Jennifer Klonin of Hanover, PA. He was predeceased by siblings: Phillip J. Lamberson and Debra J. Francis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Humane Society of Carroll County 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Maryland 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 18, 2019