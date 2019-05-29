Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Baer. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Harold Baer of Westminster, MD., died on May 27, 2019, at the age of 102. He was born to George and Mary Baer in Meyersdale, PA., on October 29, 1916. He was married to Alma Loretta Frampton on June 17, 1939 in Baltimore. Glenn and Alma had two sons, Gary Lyle and James Lawrence. His beloved wife of 51 years died on June 19, 1990. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Gary, brothers Leo, Allan, and Otis, and sisters Hilda and Mary Ada.He is survived by his son James (Sally), daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Scott (Kathleen), Michelle Badalato (James), Stephanie Malcolm (Matthew), Stephen, Jennifer Castro (Javier), David Gooding (Mary), Melissa Popham (Douglas), William Meadows, and 15 great-grandchildren.He was a 37-year employee of the Social Security Administration, retiring in 1974 as the Administration's Senior Systems Analyst. He was a Deacon and session member of Presbyterian churches in Baltimore, Westminster, MD., and Phoenixville, PA., as well as a member in Seaford, DE. He was a talented musician with a marvelous tenor voice, an accomplished pianist, jazz musician, and organist.He was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be sorely missed. A service of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Westminster, 65 Washington Road, Westminster, MD. 21157 with his Pastor Rev. Matthew Glasgow officiating. Private Interment will be held on Monday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.

