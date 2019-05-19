Glenn C. Dell passed away peacefully under hospice care at his home on May 17, 2019 in Bunker Hill, West Virginia at the age of 58.Glenn is survived by his companion Michelle Taylor of Bunker Hill, WV, mother & father Joyce Putman Dell and Carroll R. Dell of Littlestown, PA, sister Pamela Dell of Boise, ID. brother Bruce Dell and fiancé Kathy of Inwood, WV, sons Dustin Dell and wife Nicki of Hamilton, VA, Darren Dell of Falling Waters, WV, step-children, Rachelle & husband Joey, Courtney & fiancé Buck, Amber and Ian, nephew Jered & wife Kayla of Omaha, NE. and 8 grandchildren Alexa, Eli, Trey, Camryn, Branson, Brandon, Ava & Nova.Glenn was born on April 9, 1961 in Gettysburg, PA. He graduated from Francis Scott Key HS in 1979. Served in the United States Air Force and worked in the computer field. Visitation is scheduled on Monday May 20, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm and funeral service on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 10:00am at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home located at 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425. Interment will be at Meadowbranch Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Westminster, MD with a reception to follow. Pastor Wayne Clark will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Glenn's life.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Glenn's name to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or .
Published in Carroll County Times on May 19, 2019