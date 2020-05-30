Glenn M. Hostetler
1937 - 2020
Glenn Marvin Hostetler, age 83, of Horseheads, NY and formerly of Westminster, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Waynesboro Hospital, Waynesboro, PA. Born April 20, 1937 in Uniontown, PA, he was the son of the late Andrew Leroy and Mildred Josephine Waser Hostetler. He was the husband of Susan Schneider Hostetler, who predeceased him in 2015. Mr. Hostetler enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for 15 years at sea on the USS Monrovia and USS Rankin for 10 months at a time. Following his honorable discharge he worked for IBM in Boca Raton, FL and then Baltimore, retiring after 25 years. He is survived by his daughters, Heidi Beard and husband Mark of Waynesboro and Amy Slyter of Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughters, Susan Ranoull, Samantha and Sarah Kramer; and great-grandchildren Vladamier Overton, Sadie and Stella Hines. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Walter Scott Kramer Jr. in 2018. A private inurnment service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Carroll County Times on May 30, 2020.
May 29, 2020
We will all miss you Dad ❤
We know that you are happy to be back with Mom. Love you Pop
Amy Slyter
Daughter
May 29, 2020
I'm heartbroken. My Pop is gone. I loved him like a Dad. My sympathies to everyone. I'm very upset.
Perry Capurro
Friend
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Perry Capurro
Friend
