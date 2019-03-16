Glennice Mae Ann Cook, age 86, of Randallstown, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at home. Born August 24, 1932, in Baltimore County, MD she was the daughter of the late George Benjamin Moals and Mary Elizabeth Quickley Moals. She was the wife of the late William Cook. Glennice had worked in domestic housekeeping for many years. Glennice enjoyed going to church and singing in the choir. She enjoyed line dancing, shopping, playing Bingo and slots. She also enjoyed going out to dinner and spending time with family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10 to 11am at White Rock Independent Methodist Episcopal Church, 6300 White Rock Road, Sykesville. A funeral service will follow at 11am at the church with Rev. Eddie Robinson officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 16, 2019