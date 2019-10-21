Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 (301)-898-9777 Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Tabor U.C.C. Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Lee Dern, age 91, formerly of Rocky Ridge, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village, Boonsboro, after an extended illness of Alzheimer's. Born May 23, 1928 in Rocky Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Marshall Demain Sprague and Lillian Marie Eyler Sprague. She was the wife of Garman Roy Dern who died in 1994. Mrs. Dern had been a resident of Fahrney-Keedy since June 2013. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Church of Christ, Rocky Ridge and enjoyed writing to her pen pals, cooking and baking. Surviving are daughters, Sandra R. Notnagle and husband James of Gettysburg, PA, Cynthia M. Pople and husband Phil of Frederick and Peggy A. Dern-Prentice and husband Kenny of Smithsburg; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by great grandchildren, Lauren and Christopher Kline, sister, Shirley Hoffman and brother, Eugene Sprague. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22 at Mt. Tabor U.C.C. with Pastor Dan Ricketts, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 108 Byte Dr., #103, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Mt. Tabor U.C.C., 10043 Longs Mill Rd., Rocky Ridge, MD 21778, or to Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village, 8507 Maplesville Rd., Boonsboro, MD 21713 The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

Gloria Lee Dern, age 91, formerly of Rocky Ridge, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village, Boonsboro, after an extended illness of Alzheimer's. Born May 23, 1928 in Rocky Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Marshall Demain Sprague and Lillian Marie Eyler Sprague. She was the wife of Garman Roy Dern who died in 1994. Mrs. Dern had been a resident of Fahrney-Keedy since June 2013. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Church of Christ, Rocky Ridge and enjoyed writing to her pen pals, cooking and baking. Surviving are daughters, Sandra R. Notnagle and husband James of Gettysburg, PA, Cynthia M. Pople and husband Phil of Frederick and Peggy A. Dern-Prentice and husband Kenny of Smithsburg; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by great grandchildren, Lauren and Christopher Kline, sister, Shirley Hoffman and brother, Eugene Sprague. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22 at Mt. Tabor U.C.C. with Pastor Dan Ricketts, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 108 Byte Dr., #103, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Mt. Tabor U.C.C., 10043 Longs Mill Rd., Rocky Ridge, MD 21778, or to Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village, 8507 Maplesville Rd., Boonsboro, MD 21713 The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.