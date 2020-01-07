Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria J. Zentz. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 (301)-898-9777 Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Jean Zentz, age 74, of Frederick, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born January 3, 1946 in Union Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Paul G. and Anna Marie Martin Green. She was the wife of David A. Zentz Sr., her husband of 52 years. Gloria was a 1964 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School and she attended Baltimore Business College. She had been employed as a secretary with AAI Corporation of Cockeysville. She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, sewing, cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and her cat, Amber. In addition to her husband she is survived by son, David A. Zentz Jr. and wife Kate of Emmitsburg; grandchildren, Alissa, Jenna, Rebekah and Braden; sisters, Gladys Warehime and husband John of Westminster, Betty Harman of Union Bridge and Beverly Wetzel and husband John of Littlestown, PA and aunt, Joanne Rowe Hillary of Middleburg. She will also be remembered by best friends, Susan Roelke of Taneytown and Sharon Green of Berlin, MD. She was predeceased by grandparents, Sterling and Gladys E. Martin Rowe and Robert Lee Sr. and Edna Blaxston Green; infant sister, Peggy Ann Green; brother-in-law, Thomas Harman Jr. and uncle, William "Bill" Rowe. There will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. The family invites you to leave a message or memory of our "tribute wall" at

