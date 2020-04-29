Gloria Jean Cox, 72, of Hampstead, MD, passed peacefully Sunday April 26, 2020 at her home. Born July 23, 1947 in Paw Paw, W.V. she was the daughter of the late Thurman and Fannie Alice Shumaker Parker. She was the wife of Philip Louis Cox. Years ago, Gloria worked as a legal secretary. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons: Mike Hardeman and wife Angie of Westminster, MD, Jeremy Cox and wife Angela of York, PA and Robbie Cox and wife Vicky of Hay Market, VA, sister: Naomi Michael of Berkley Springs, W.V. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Sebastian, Sierra, Sydney, Beckett, Parker, Kassie and Gina and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 29, 2020