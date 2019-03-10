Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean Wike. View Sign

Gloria Jean Wike, 71, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her residence. Born on March 6, 1948 in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late George Calvin Sr. and Ethel Romaine Caltrider Rill. She was the beloved wife of Raymond E. Wike, Jr.Gloria worked many years as a teacher's assistant for Carroll County Public Schools. Among her past work experiences, she owned and operated Wike's Diner in Manchester, and also worked at the former Bullocks Airport Inn Restaurant.Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Judi Wike, Raymond Wike III and wife Robin, Gregory Wike and companion Kelly Rhoten, grandchildren: Alisha, Heather, Corey, Victoria, Raymond IV, Emma, and George, great grandchild: Lilah, and siblings: Harold Caltrider, Albert Rill, Randy Rill, and Van Rill.She was predeceased by siblings: George Rill, Jr., Jim Rill, Steve Rill and Barry Rill, and a niece: Laurie Rill.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, from 7 - 9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 am, officiated by Rev. Scott Sager. Interment to follow in New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD.If desired, donations in her memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered at

