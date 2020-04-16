Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria McCormick. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Westminster Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Jean McCormick, 80, of Patapsco, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Carroll Hospital. Born October 25, 1939 in Patapsco, she was the daughter of the late Melvin C. Mummaugh and Elva Lang Haines. Her husband Leroy Henry McCormick, Sr. died April 19, 1991. Before retiring she worked at Westminster Shoe, Maryland Cup Corporation, Carroll Gardens and Royal Farms. She graduated from North Carroll High School. Survived by three children, Patricia Lee Duty and husband Barry Craig of Westminster, Lee McCormick of Cumberland, Dawn Michelle Duff and husband Albert Eugene Duff of Patapsco; one brother Melvin "Butch" Mummaugh of Patapsco, sisters Wanda Brandenburg and husband Tim of Taneytown, Pamela Brown and husband Tom of Cascade. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two granddaughters Jennifer Wright and Tiffany Duff Jones, two brothers Robert Dasher and Jimmy Haines. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Westminster Cemetery. Celebration picnic will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.

