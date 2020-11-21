Gloria Sterner Pierce, 94, of Westminster, MD passed away on November 19, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born September 29, 1926 in Baltimore City, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Coombs) Sterner and the devoted wife of the late Ellis Reynolds Pierce. Gloria worked as a Card Punch Programmer for The C & P Telephone Company for 42 years. She enjoyed shopping and going on Bus Trips with the other residents at Carroll Lutheran Village. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Kenneth Sterner. Gloria is survived by her nephew, Thomas Pierce and wife Jeanne of Hampstead, MD; four nieces: Sharon Chiudi, Amy Pierce, Tina D'Ambra and Ursula Sedgwich and long-time friend, Gloria Dutterer of Westminster, MD. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am at THE ELINE FUNERAL HOME - 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions in the name of Gloria Pierce are suggested to either the Carroll Hospital Center Pediatric Unit – C/O Carroll Hospital Foundation, 200 Memorial Dr. Westminster, MD 21157 or The Carroll Lutheran Village Ministry of Caring Endowment Fund -Carroll Lutheran Village ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
.