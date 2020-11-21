1/1
Gloria Pierce
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Sterner Pierce, 94, of Westminster, MD passed away on November 19, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born September 29, 1926 in Baltimore City, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Coombs) Sterner and the devoted wife of the late Ellis Reynolds Pierce. Gloria worked as a Card Punch Programmer for The C & P Telephone Company for 42 years. She enjoyed shopping and going on Bus Trips with the other residents at Carroll Lutheran Village. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Kenneth Sterner. Gloria is survived by her nephew, Thomas Pierce and wife Jeanne of Hampstead, MD; four nieces: Sharon Chiudi, Amy Pierce, Tina D'Ambra and Ursula Sedgwich and long-time friend, Gloria Dutterer of Westminster, MD. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am at THE ELINE FUNERAL HOME - 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions in the name of Gloria Pierce are suggested to either the Carroll Hospital Center Pediatric Unit – C/O Carroll Hospital Foundation, 200 Memorial Dr. Westminster, MD 21157 or The Carroll Lutheran Village Ministry of Caring Endowment Fund -Carroll Lutheran Village ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved