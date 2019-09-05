|
Longtime resident of Sunnybrook in Westminster Maryland, Gloria R. Hogarty leaves behind many friends and family members. Her family will receive visitors on Saturday September 7th between 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street Westminster, MD 21157. A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for Sunday September 8th from 1 – 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside burial will be held on Monday, September 9th where the family will meet at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5829 Richie Highway, Baltimore, MD 21225.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 5, 2019