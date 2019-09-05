Carroll County Times Obituaries
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Gloria R. Hogarty Obituary
Longtime resident of Sunnybrook in Westminster Maryland, Gloria R. Hogarty leaves behind many friends and family members. Her family will receive visitors on Saturday September 7th between 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street Westminster, MD 21157. A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for Sunday September 8th from 1 – 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside burial will be held on Monday, September 9th where the family will meet at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5829 Richie Highway, Baltimore, MD 21225.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 5, 2019
