It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria R. Martin announces her passing on November 20, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla., where she had lived for the last 10 years. Gloria was born on May 9, 1929, in Hagerstown, Md., where she attended Hagerstown High School and upon graduation, Hagerstown Business School. She married Robert S. Martin, Jr., on July 29, 1950. They moved to Westminster, Md., and soon after, bought a home on Goni Terrace, where she lived for 53 years. For many years, she worked at William Winchester Elementary School, starting there as a library assistant then becoming a secretary in the main office. Before that, she worked as a secretary at Westminster High School and at Manchester High School. Gloria was an avid bridge player and was an active member of the local bridge club. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was a regular volunteer in the church's outreach program in feeding the homeless. She is predeceased by her husband Robert, who died in 2000, and her parents, Andrew and Carrie Cutchin of Maugansville, Md. She is survived by two daughters, Mary K. Bedford (and husband Robert Bedford) of Tallahassee, Fla., and Barbara M. Hunter of Alexandria, Va. She leaves five grandchildren, Tina Ruichi of Orlando, Fla.; Stacey Hutcheson of Ft. Smith, Ark.; Casey Hutcheson of Salt Lake City, Utah; Robert S. Hunter of New Holland, Pa.; and Elizabeth N. Hunter of Chandler, Ariz. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much. A virtual memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, at 4 p.m. ET. Please click on this link to join the service: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85371472151
. Donations may be made to The Shepherd's Staff, 30 Carroll Street, Westminster, Md., https://www.shepstaff.org/
.