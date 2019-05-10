Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Grabus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary







Gordon Grabus, 78, of Westminster, MD passed away on May 5, 2019 at University of Maryland Shock Trauma. Mr. Grabus was born on July 10, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Andrew P. and Naoma Cole Grabus. He was married to the late Susan Layman Grabus.Gordon was a transporter for Amerifleet Transportation. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and Knights Templar, Masonic member of the Warren Lodge #51, Hunt Valley. He served in the United States Air Force where he served in Scotland, was a Elder and Choir member at Northminster Presbyterian Church, where he was a longtime member. He was an ordained minister for many years. Gordon was a huge model train enthusiast, an avid reader, loved traveling, loved nature shows. He loved to cook and eat and was very generous. Had a great sense of humor and great joke teller. He was a loving father, grandfather.Mr. Grabus is survived by his children, Bonnie G. Lawson and her husband Mark, Robert G. Grabus and his wife Janet and Lisa R. Miller and her husband Allan. Grandchildren, Heather and fiancé Trent, Lauren and husband Dan, Madison, Stephen, Evan, Erin, Ethan and Luke. Brother, Robert Grabus and his wife Sylvia and sister, Susan Logan and her husband Richard. Brother in law of Margaret Grabus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Andrew Grabus.A Memorial service to the Witness of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Northminster Presbyterian Church 705 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136 at 4:15pm. A Masonic Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:45 prior to service. Private graveside service with military honors will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.If you wish, memorial contributions would be graciously accepted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, UMMS Foundation, 110 South Paca Street, 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com Published in Carroll County Times from May 10 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close