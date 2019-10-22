Grace passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She had resided with her daughter, Dana Kiser in Little River, SC. Born January 2, 1927, Union Bridge, MD. Grace was the daughter of the late Earl and Marie Stitely. She has worked and retired from H.L Hartz & Sons Clothing Factory, Frederick, MD and was a devoted member of Union Bridge Methodist Church. She is predeceased by 1 brother, Bud Stitely and a sister,Ester Morgan. Surviving, her daughter Dana Kiser, son Randy Boone (wife Cathy), both of Little River, SC. Daughter Jill Senseney (husband Jeff), Westminster, MD, 2 grandsons; Sean Boone of Cape May Courthouse, NJ and Eric Boone of Westminster, MD, 2 great grand sons and 2 great grand daughters. In her memory donations can be made to: Amedisys Hospice 391 Seaboard St., Unit 6 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Interment will be private.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 22, 2019