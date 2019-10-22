Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Delphey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grace passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She had resided with her daughter, Dana Kiser in Little River, SC. Born January 2, 1927, Union Bridge, MD. Grace was the daughter of the late Earl and Marie Stitely. She has worked and retired from H.L Hartz & Sons Clothing Factory, Frederick, MD and was a devoted member of Union Bridge Methodist Church. She is predeceased by 1 brother, Bud Stitely and a sister,Ester Morgan. Surviving, her daughter Dana Kiser, son Randy Boone (wife Cathy), both of Little River, SC. Daughter Jill Senseney (husband Jeff), Westminster, MD, 2 grandsons; Sean Boone of Cape May Courthouse, NJ and Eric Boone of Westminster, MD, 2 great grand sons and 2 great grand daughters. In her memory donations can be made to: Amedisys Hospice 391 Seaboard St., Unit 6 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Interment will be private.

Grace passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She had resided with her daughter, Dana Kiser in Little River, SC. Born January 2, 1927, Union Bridge, MD. Grace was the daughter of the late Earl and Marie Stitely. She has worked and retired from H.L Hartz & Sons Clothing Factory, Frederick, MD and was a devoted member of Union Bridge Methodist Church. She is predeceased by 1 brother, Bud Stitely and a sister,Ester Morgan. Surviving, her daughter Dana Kiser, son Randy Boone (wife Cathy), both of Little River, SC. Daughter Jill Senseney (husband Jeff), Westminster, MD, 2 grandsons; Sean Boone of Cape May Courthouse, NJ and Eric Boone of Westminster, MD, 2 great grand sons and 2 great grand daughters. In her memory donations can be made to: Amedisys Hospice 391 Seaboard St., Unit 6 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Interment will be private. Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close