Grace Mae Nickoles, 82, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born June 23, 1937 in Reisterstown, she was the loving daughter of the late Alfred Brown and Lillian Gertrude Teal Brown. She was the cherished wife of the late David Henry Nickoles, Sr., who passed away on May 21, 2010. Grace was a homemaker and devoted her life to raising her family. She was a member of The Church of the Open Door, where she sang in the choir. Grace enjoyed doing puzzles and loved and had a passion for all flowers. Surviving her are children Peggy Hughes and husband Sam of Westminster, David Nickoles and wife Marion of Eldersburg, Sharon Welsh and husband Jim of Westminster, and Carol Hatcher and husband Clarence of Baconton, GA; grandchildren Joyce, Sammy, Tina, Kari, Justin, Tabi, Ranee, George, and J.B.; 14 great grandchildren; siblings Mary Moser of Westminster, Evelyn Brodbeck of New Oxford, PA., Vergie Brodbeck of Manchester, and Jim Brown of Hampstead; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son George Nickoles; and several of her siblings. The family will welcome friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home with her pastor Rev. Dr. John Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville.

