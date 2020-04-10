Grace Sophia Walker, 98, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at The Market Street in Palm Coast, FL. Born on December 29, 1921, in Glencoe, MD, she was the daughter of the late William and Irene Klapproth Pearson. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Leroy Walker, who passed away in 2000. Surviving her are daughters: Mary Carol Larrimore, Susanne Wheatley, Dixie Schaefer and their spouses, 6 grandchildren and their spouses, 14 great-grandchildren, and a brother: Wallace Pearson. She was predeceased by 2 grandchildren. A private graveside service was held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2020