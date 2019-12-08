Grace C. Tracy, 81, of Randallstown, MD passed away on December 6, 2019 in Westminster, MD. Born August 29, 1938 in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Constance (Paine) McFall and the devoted wife of 38 years to the late Ronald B. Tracy, Sr. Grace worked as a switch board operator at Northwest Hospital for over 20 years. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Randallstown, MD. She was an avid Orioles fan, enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald B. Tracy, Sr; sons: R. Bruce Tracy, Jr, Gregory Tracy and sister, Bonnie Ford. Grace is survived by her daughters: Deborah Edmondson (husband, Jeff) of Finksburg, MD, Judith Stroosnyder (husband, Peter) of Juno Beach, FL, Cynthia Miller (husband, Jeff) of Westminster, MD, Stephanie Kerns (husband, Michael) of Hanover, PA, Valerie Perhac (husband, Michael) of Ijamsville, MD; sister, Mary Patricia Miller of Westminster, MD; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd, Finksburg, MD. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 11:00 am at the St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster, MD. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Due notice will be given. Memorials are suggested to the Carroll Hospice, Westminster, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 8, 2019