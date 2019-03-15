Carroll County Times Obituaries
Graciliano Riveron, age 88, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Dove House in Westminster. Born June 5, 1930 in the Dominican Republic, he was the son of the late Eduardo and Carmen (Jimenez) Riveron. He was the husband of the late Natalie (Kowalski) Riveron. His survivors include his children, Andrew Riveron, Helen Riveron, and Maria Riveron Stoneroad and her husband Richard; sister, Leonore Riveron; grandchildren, Alexander George Stoneroad, and Victoria Grace Riveron Kellerman; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-5pm at the Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral services and interment will be held in Chicago, Illinois.In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send donations to Parents and Friends of Ludeman Center, P.O. Box 754, Park Forest, IL 60466 or online at www.ludemanpflc.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 15, 2019
