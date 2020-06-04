Graham Robertson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Graham's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graham Robertson, 79, of Westminster, MD, left this world when his train reached the last depot stop on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in his home. Born on April 24, 1941, in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Oboczky Robertson. He was the beloved husband of Debra Lynn Wittbecker Robertson. Graham was a graduate of Lincoln Technical Institute. Graham served in the U.S. Army from 1964 through 1969 as part of the peace keeping forces in Korea, an instructor at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, as well as the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked 34 years at Honeywell International as a Field Service Engineer in their Automated Instrumentation and Controls division. He volunteered for 25 years at Walkersville Southern Railroad in Frederick Maryland. He held many positions and was most pleased, and proud, when he was the train engineer. A life long dream had been realized. Graham was a long time Carroll County farming resident. He raised racehorses, and in later years enjoyed being a shepherd of the Tunis sheep breed. Surviving him in addition to his wife is a son: George Robertson of Westminster, MD, pseudo son: Justin Skewers of Westminster, MD, and a brother: Francis Robertson of Washington State. Funeral services and interment are private. Due to COVID, a celebration of his life will occur in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Walkersville Southern Railroad Museum, P.O. Box 651, Walkersville, MD 21793 Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved