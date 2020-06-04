Graham Robertson, 79, of Westminster, MD, left this world when his train reached the last depot stop on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in his home. Born on April 24, 1941, in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Oboczky Robertson. He was the beloved husband of Debra Lynn Wittbecker Robertson. Graham was a graduate of Lincoln Technical Institute. Graham served in the U.S. Army from 1964 through 1969 as part of the peace keeping forces in Korea, an instructor at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, as well as the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked 34 years at Honeywell International as a Field Service Engineer in their Automated Instrumentation and Controls division. He volunteered for 25 years at Walkersville Southern Railroad in Frederick Maryland. He held many positions and was most pleased, and proud, when he was the train engineer. A life long dream had been realized. Graham was a long time Carroll County farming resident. He raised racehorses, and in later years enjoyed being a shepherd of the Tunis sheep breed. Surviving him in addition to his wife is a son: George Robertson of Westminster, MD, pseudo son: Justin Skewers of Westminster, MD, and a brother: Francis Robertson of Washington State. Funeral services and interment are private. Due to COVID, a celebration of his life will occur in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Walkersville Southern Railroad Museum, P.O. Box 651, Walkersville, MD 21793 Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.