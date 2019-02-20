Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Dean Clum. View Sign

Gregory Dean Clum, 55, of Frederick, passed from this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the home of his loving companion Jackie Folb. Born on October 16, 1963, he was the son of Barbara Clum-Carter of Mt. Airy and the late Stanley E. Clum. Gregory graduated from TJ High School in 1981. He worked as a Master Electrician. Gregory loved riding his motorcycle as often as possible and spending time with his "Best Friend Baron", his beloved German Shepherd. Surviving in addition to his mother are brothers and sisters: Kenneth Clum and wife Lorna of New Windsor, Tamra Barton and husband Robert of Mt. Airy, Gary Clum and wife Missy of Frederick and Scott Clum and wife Stacie of Mt. Airy; step-father Edward Carter of Mt. Airy as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gregory shared many memorable moments with Jackie Folb and her daughters Julia and Joee. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, February 22, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville, Mt. Airy where a prayer service will begin at 7:30 PM. A graveside service celebrating Gregory's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, at Pine Grove Cemetery, N. Main St., Mt. Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael's Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.

