{Please see updated address for service.} Gregory Gordon Prentice, 66, of New Windsor, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.Born September 24, 1952 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Carolyn J. Harris Prentice and the late Vern Chalmers Prentice. He was the loving husband of Norma J. Prentice, his wife of 39 years.Gregory was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He spent his working career in the Fire Apparatus and Fire Sprinkler industry and served as a chapter chairman for the American Fire Sprinkler Association for many years. Gregory enjoyed bowling and golfing. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.In addition to his wife and mother, Gregory is survived by daughters Courtney Bassler and husband Bruce of Missouri, and Lauren Medina and husband Elmer of Finksburg; stepson Scott Gallagher and partner Mike Rivers of Washington, D.C.; brother Keith Prentice of Frederick; and grandchildren Grace and Colton D'Anthony.A Celebration of Life Service for Gregory will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 5 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 16457 Old Frederick Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

Published in Carroll County Times on June 4, 2019

