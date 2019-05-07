Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Ann Chapman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 3, 2019, Gretchen Ann Chapman of Reisterstown, beloved daughter of the late Gertrude and Frank Aikman, Jr.; devoted mother of Nancy Vanderpool, Suzanne (Louis) Santoni; son, Andrew (Leigh) Chapman; dear sister of Susan Fasick and Frank Aikman, III; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Mitchell and Grace Vanderpool, Gabe Santoni, Cole and Emma Chapman; cherished aunt of Benjamin and Julia Aikman, Greta Farmer and Bryan Fasick. Gretchen was born on August 22, 1943 in Illinois. At a young age, Gretchen and her family moved to Amityville, New York on Long Island as her dad was the President of the Long Island Rail Road. In her early twenties, Gretchen was a stewardess for Pan America and traveled the world. After a few years, Gretchen went back to school for her Nursing Diploma program from St. Luke's School of Nursing in New York City. This was fulfilling her lifelong desire to become a nurse. Gretchen achieved her BSN from the University of Maryland School of Nursing 30 years later. Her major fields of practice were in emergency room nursing, woman's health and childbirth education. Outside of work Gretchen loved, swimming, reading, gardening, traveling and playing cards with friends. In spite of any challenges, Gretchen enjoyed life and maintained her positive and cheerful personality. Gretchen was always there to brighten the lives of others. Family and friends will celebrate Gretchen's life at Eline Funeral Home-Finksburg on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM where a celebration of life will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gretchen's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at

