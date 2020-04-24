On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Guy Emory Miller, III, husband and father of two, passed away suddenly from natural causes at the age of 75. Guy aka Pap, Coach Guy, and the Papster, was born on D-Day June 6, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Guy E. Miller, Jr. and late Emma Leight. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1962. He fought for his country in Vietnam, 3rd Batallion 9th Marines in the Quang-Nam Province. He was a recipient of a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Marine Corp Good Conduct Medal, several sharpshooter badges, and the RVN Campaign Medal awarded to him for "deeds of valor, gallantry, and heroic conduct while fighting the enemy" Guy returned to civilian life in 1967. He married Judy Carole Welsh in 1968, raising two daughters Lauri and Kristi in Frizzellburg, Maryland. He served again in the United States Army Reserves in the 1970's. His spent his career in telecommunications working as a cable splicer for C & P Telephone which later became Verizon. Volunteering was Guys passion. He coached his daughters softball, and coached baseball for his grandsons in New Windsor, Union Bridge, and Taneytown. He also coached football for his grandsons FSK Eagles team. He was later instrumental in forming the West Carroll Veterans Football league. He volunteered on the sidelines at FSK High School for many years. He was forever known as "Coach Guy" to many young football players. Later in life he became a self advocate for disabled veterans like himself, making sure they received all of the benefits they deserved. He spent a lifetime serving and helping others. His later years were spent with his best friend in the world, his dachshund Buck. Most recently, pap was excited to see his youngest grandson walk in his footsteps and become a United States Marine. He was able to watch him leave for Boot Camp on March 9, 2020. Guy was preceded in death by his father Guy E. Miller, Jr., his mother Emma Leight Miller, step-mother Beatrice Miller, and by his beloved daughter Kristi Miller Foster. Guy is survived by his wife of 52 years Judy Miller of Westminster, his devoted daughter Lauri Long and husband Ed of Woodsboro, beloved grandsons Matt Stefanski, Dylan Rutter, Aaron Rutter, Tristan Long, and USMC Rct Dalton Long, cherished great-granddaughter Kylee Rutter, sister Carol Keeney, step-sisters Bobbie Fleming and Donna Pope, and lastly his best friend Buck. "Five foot six to the top of your hat, But when you talked 'bout the war You thought you were Superman" Semper Fi Pap A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Westminster Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 24, 2020