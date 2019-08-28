|
|
H. Douglas New Harry Douglas New, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Dove House, Westminster, MD at the age of 86. "Doug" was born on November 10, 1932 to C. Catherine Ditman New and Harry Moore New in Baltimore, Maryland. His first 9 years were spent in Lauraville, Baltimore City, before moving first to Parkville, then to Marriottsville. He graduated from Towson High School in 1950, then began working for the Bendix Corporation. He married Irene McLaren on June 26, 1954. They eventually settled in Marriottsville and raised four children. Doug was an avid sports fan. He cheered on the Orioles and he spent countless fall Sunday afternoons at Memorial Stadium rooting for Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts. Doug worked at NSA until his retirement in 1994. Many of his retirement years were spent building custom decks and playing golf. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2007. Doug is survived by his four children, Debbie Benton, Gary New, Susan Ettlin and Kimberly McLaren, grandchildren Bradley Benton and Elizabeth Benton, his brother L. Wayne New, nephew Mark New, many cousins, and Donna Zepp, longtime caregiver and friend. Survivors also include sister-in-law Bev Rassa and brother-in-law Larry Rassa. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 PM with a Celebration of Life Service 1 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, PA 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 28, 2019