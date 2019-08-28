|
H. Douglas New H. Douglas New, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Dove House of Hospice, Westminster, MD at the age of 86. "Doug" was born on November 10, 1932 to C. Catherine Ditman New and Harry Moore New in Baltimore, Maryland. His first 9 years were spent in Lauraville, Baltimore City, before moving first to Parkville, then to Marriottsville. He graduated from Towson High School in 1950, then began working for the Bendix Corporation. He married Irene McLaren on June 26, 1954. They eventually settled in Marriottsville and raised four children. Doug was an avid sports fan. He cheered on the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. His family remember him spenting countless fall Sunday afternoons at Memorial Stadium rooting for Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts. He thoroughly enjoyed horse racing and attended The Charles Town Races where he watched several of his "grandhorses" compete and win races and also enjoyed getting his picture taken in the winners circle. Doug worked at NSA until his retirement in 1994. Many of his retirement years were spent building custom decks and playing golf. In his latter years as his blindness progressed he enjoyed listening to books on tape and XM radio especially classic country music. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene in 2007. Doug is survived by his four children, Debra Benton, Gary New, Susan Ettlin and Kimberly McLaren, long time devoted caregiver and friend Donna Zepp who Doug considered to be a daughter, grandchildren Bradley Benton and Elizabeth Benton, his brother L. Wayne New, Sister in law Beverly Rassa and spouse Larry Rassa, many cousins, nieces and nephews and Also survived by many friends and those he thought to be his adopted family. (Donna's Family) The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 PM with a Celebration of Life Service 1 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, PA 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 28, 2019