Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Northwest Baptist Church
300 Westminster Rd.
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Northwest Baptist Church
300 Westminster Rd.
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Hal D. Vaughan Obituary
Hal D. Vaughan, 90, of Sykesville, MD passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. He was born May 25, 1929 in Akron, OH the son of the late Claud W. Vaughan and the late Ida T. Edge Vaughan. He was the husband of the late Geraldine Vaughan (nee O'Brien) Mr. Vaughan served in the US Navy Aviation during WWII and Koran Wars Devoted father of Michelle Bontoyan and the late Patricia Vaughan. Dear brother of Claudia Cain of Mogadore, OH and the late Karan Vaughan. Loving grandfather of Sara Kate Bontoyan. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School); and Thursday from 11:00-12:00 noon at the church. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 12 noon at Northwest Baptist Church, 300 Westminster Rd. Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Carroll Hospice/Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2019
