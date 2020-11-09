Hannelore Emily Gutknecht, 87, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster, MD. Born July 27, 1933 in Germany, Hannelore was the daughter of the late August Cristian and Paula Berta Glattes Gutknecht. Years ago, she worked with Random House as order processor 3. Surviving Hannelore is son: Uwe Gutknecht and wife Charlotte, Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Lyle, Bryce, Bryant, and Brandon, and great-grandchildren: Dean, James, Trina, and Bryan. A private cremation was held at All Faiths Crematory and Chapel, Manchester, MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com