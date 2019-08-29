Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold E. Roach Sr.. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 2901 Bloom Rd Finksburg , MD 21048 (410)-833-4100 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Eline Funeral Home 2901 Bloom Rd Finksburg , MD 21048 View Map Memorial service 12:30 PM Eline Funeral Home 2901 Bloom Rd Finksburg , MD 21048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Edward Roach, Sr. passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving, devoted wife and family. Harold was born August 15, 1937 in Clarksburg, WV son of Claude and Stella Roach beloved husband of Betty Janice Roach for 63 years and beloved father to his 8 children and their spouses Cynthia Altamirano and her husband Alex, Butch Roach and his wife Kathy, Debbie Chesbro and her husband Dave, Randy Roach and his wife Cathy, Leslie Wesley and her husband Terry, Cara Fetner and her husband Jeff, Brian Roach and his wife Kathi, Chris Roach and his wife Lynn. He leaves behind 48 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren and one sister Thelma Wilson of Bradenton FL. Preceded in death by his granddaughter Jessica Jeppi and his 7 siblings Margaret Russell, Edith Lafferty, Ralph Russell, Paul Russell, Vernie Sentel, Frank Monroe, Howard Monroe. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all. A celebration of Harold's life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg, MD 21048 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at which time a memorial service will begin. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ridge Overlook Assisted Living c/o Chrissy Kanther, 110 Terrapin Drive Sykesville MD 21784. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at

