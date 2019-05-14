Harold Edward Thomas, Jr., 73, of Sykesville, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born on July 27, 1945 in Frederick, he was the son of Ruth I. Buffington Thomas of Carroll Lutheran Village and the late Harold Edward Thomas, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Sally M. (Yingling) Thomas, his wife of 51 years. Harold was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School, class of 1963. After graduation Harold worked with his father and brother on their dairy farm in Keymar. He then worked at Congoleum for 35 years until his retirement. He was a member of Union Bridge Church of the Brethren. Surviving him in addition to his wife and mother are children Tammy Thomas of Sykesville, and William "Buddy" Thomas of Westminster; siblings Clarence Jake Thomas and wife Joanne of Keymar, Joan Brock of Indiana, Nancy Carr and husband Kenny of Union Bridge; grandchildren Cole W. Thomas, Laura M. Thomas; father-in-law William G. Yingling of Sykesville; brother-in-law William N. Yingling of Sykesville; sister-in-law Nancy Bainbridge and husband George of Westminster; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 11 am at the funeral home, with a visitation one hour prior to the start of services. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 14, 2019