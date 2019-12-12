|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Frock.
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Bordentown Home For Funerals
|
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
View Map
Bordentown Home For Funerals
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Mary, Mother of the Church
Harold (Hal) Frock, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 8, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side. Born in Hanover, PA, Hal shared time in both Fort Myers, FL and Bordentown, NJ. A graduate of Westminster High School, MD, Hal enlisted in 1955 in The United States Army and was stationed in Nags Head, NC, working as an Early Warning System Operator. He was Honorably Discharged in 1958. He earned a BS degree in Business from Rutgers University and was a member of Kappa Upsilon fraternity. His lifetime career of over 40 years was in communications, retiring after 20 years at Dow Jones as the Manager of Global Communications. The son of the late John and Marie Frock, he is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Gloria (Ecker) Frock, his loving children and their spouses, Laurie and Don McIlmurray, Alan and Charlotte Frock, Lisa and Justin Woolcott, William and Autumn Frock, his adoring grandchildren, Anthony, Stephen, Hope, Holly, Nicholas, Matthew, William, Jaimee, his great-grandson, Joey, his sister, Rose Healander, his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Kimberly Frock, and many nieces, nephews and friends. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and close friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church, 45 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ 08505. Calling hours will be held Friday from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. beginning with a prayer service offered by the Knights Of Columbus and Saturday morning from 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. at the Bordentown Home for Funerals. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury South River Road, Jamesburg, NJ Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals, 40 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ 08505 www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 12, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|