Service Information
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover , PA 17331
(717)-637-6259

Visitation
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover , PA 17331

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. David's Lutheran Church
1032 Musselman Road
Hanover , PA

Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. David's Lutheran Church
1032 Musselman Road
Hanover , MD

Obituary

Harold L. Geiman, 91, of Manchester, MD, entered God's eternal care, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Born November 26, 1927, in Manchester, MD, he was the son of the late Jacob M. and Maude E. (Houck) Geiman. Harold was the loving husband of the late Mildred M. (Warner) Geiman with whom he shared seventy-four years of marriage until her passing on January 21, 2019. Mr. Geiman was a member of St. David's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA, where he was an active volunteer and a member of RAP. Harold worked as a carpenter for B. W. Moul and Son for 42 years until his retirement in 1992. Harold is survived by his children, David L. Geiman and wife Rebecca of Westminster, MD, Joyce M. Wheeler and husband Gary of Hampstead, MD, Robert H. Geiman, Sr. and wife Susan of Manchester, MD, Wayne L. Geiman of Manchester, MD, and Dennis R. Geiman and wife Patty of Hampstead, MD; twenty grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betty M. Flickinger of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kayla M. Hrycek; two brothers, Sterling L. and Lavere W. Geiman; and three sisters, Treva Fuhrman, Grace Muth, and Beatrice Klinedinst. A Funeral Service to celebrate and remember Harold's life will be held 11 AM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. David's Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, PA, with Pastor LaDonna Thomas officiating. Burial will be in St. David's Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 7:00 - 9:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, and from 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. David's Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, PA 17331. The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at

