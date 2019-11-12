Skeeter Warner, age 69, formerly of Frizzellburg, MD, passed away on his birthday, November 5, 2019, at his home in Lake Wales, FL. He was the son of the late H. Amos and B. Jacqueline Warner. He is survived by his son David E. Warner (companion Becky Snider) of Littlestown, PA, two Daughters – Amy Suzanne Bible (and husband Mike) of Spring Grove, PA and Kimberly L. Warner of Lake Wales, FL, Step-Daughters Stacey Ensey of Lake Wales and Ericca Parmer of Auburndale, FL. He is also survived by four grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters – Jennifer L. Warner Taylor (and Husband Eddie) of Frizzellburg, MD, and Cynthia L. Warner Miller (and Husband Dale) of Glenville, PA. He was predeceased by his first Wife Bonnie J. Davis Rudisill and his sister Melissa Ann Warner Riseling, formerly of Washington, DC. He is also survived by countless nieces, nephews and cousins. One cousin in particular, Bob Bloom of Taneytown, MD. Funeral services and cremation will be held at the convenience of the family in Lake Wales, FL.

