Harriett Cushing, 88, of Hampstead, passed away on Monday March 4, 2019 at Carroll Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born February 21, 1931 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Harriett (Hovatter) Letcher. She was the wife of Rev. Paul L. Cushing, her beloved husband of 68 years. Paul and Harriett were the founding pastors of Crosswind Church (formerly known as Westminster Church of God, and she remained a dedicated member where her roles changed many times over the years. She was an integral part of creating and organizing the Prime Ministers who visit the sick and homebound. Harriett was creative in teaching through puppets, writing plays and sewing costumes. Trained as a tailor, she remained an avid seamstress and crocheter. In her later years she loved to play the mandolin and sing her favorite hymns in the Adult Bible class.Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Deborah Lee Cushing of Hampstead, Donna Lynn Amato of Harve de Grace, and Jennie E. Cushing of Hampstead and her oldest sister, Mary Huster of Baltimore. She loved and shared Jesus with her son-in-law Lennie Amato and 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Amanda Dash.? The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead, MD. A Celebration of Harriett's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 11:00 am at Crosswind Church, 640 Lucabaugh Mill Road, Westminster with Rev. David Sulcer officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Flowers and cards may be sent to Eline Funeral Home or forwarded to the church for the service. Donations can be made for the family in care of the Crosswind Church to assist with expenses.

934 S Main St

Hampstead , MD 21074

