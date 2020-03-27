Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Harry Black


1937 - 2020
Harry Black Obituary
Harry Allan Black, 83, of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home. Born February 26, 1937 in Union Bridge, MD, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Black, Sr. and the late Alice Virginia (Hossler) Black. Harry was a life-long Carroll County farmer. He also worked as a custodian for Carroll County Public Schools for 15 ½ years. He attended Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren in his younger years. He loved farm life and enjoyed walking the farm and tending to his dairy cows. He enjoyed watching sports, and spending time with his cat "Kitty" and his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving are his sons, Allen Black of Westminster, and Delmar Black and wife Brenda of Taneytown; step-children, Leo Scheller of Westminster, Ann Heffner of Union Bridge, and Elizabeth Robertson and partner Edward Halterman of Union Bridge; sisters, Betty Jane Grossnickle and Nancy Lescalleet of Taneytown; brother, Elmer Black and wife Mary of Taneytown; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Delmar, Jr., and Devin; step-grandchildren, Brandon, Cory, Autumn, Grant, Eliza, Ethan and Emmett; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also remembered by his former spouse and mother of his two sons, Shirley Black. He was predeceased by siblings, Anna Mae Burdette, Helen Utz, Dorothy Boone, John Black, Sr., and Benjamin Black, Jr. Due to the current national health crisis,a memorial service to celebrate Harry's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 27, 2020
