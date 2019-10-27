Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Henry Lehr Jr.. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Henry Lehr Jr., 88, of Taneytown passed away at his home on Wednesday October 23, 2019, joining his beloved wife Mary Catharine "Kay" who passed away just 35 days before him. Born August 27, 1931 in Baltimore, Harry was the son of the late Gladys Estelle Leishear Lehr and Harry Henry Lehr, Sr. Harry will be greatly missed by his children Michael W. Lehr and his wife Vickie of Modoc, SC, Mary Cathareen "Cathy" Loscomb of Taneytown and Victoria "Vickie" Sorflaten and her husband Derek of Westminster. Also survived by 2 brothers, John and Tom Lehr. In addition, he leaves 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Harry was a veteran of the Army National Guard. For many years, he was a cable way operator for numerous dam building projects, mostly working on the west coast. He later returned to Maryland where he established Maverick Crane, Inc. in Taneytown. Harry enjoyed NASCAR, country music, fishing and watching old western movies on TV. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife and parents, Harry was predeceased by brother Robert Lehr, brother Larry Lehr and sister Audrey Dustin. Services for Harry will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

