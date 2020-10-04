Harry Hollins Stierhoff, Sr., 92, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home. Born on April 5, 1928, in Pikesville, MD, he was the son of the late Oscar Free and Mary Rose Eckman Stierhoff. He was the beloved husband of the late Marlene Lois Stierhoff, who passed away in 1999. Years ago, Harry worked as a carpenter for America Tote. He was a true craftsman, and over the years completed many woodworking projects for his family. Harry loved traveling to the beach, fishing, and the Peace Pond. Surviving him are children, Lois Stockslager-Emery, Constance Lee Olson, and Harry Hollins Stierhoff, Jr.; grandchildren, Kenny, Kari, Erin, Michael, and Shelby; and great-grandchildren, Kenze, Jenna, Taylor, Jordan, and Kayden. He was predeceased by siblings: Howard Stierhoff, Douglas Stierhoff, George Stierhoff, Charles Stierhoff, and Mary Esworthy. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, October 6, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's name may be sent to National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.