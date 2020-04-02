|
Harry Jacob "Jake" Schafer, Jr. passed Sunday, March 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late LaRue with whom he had shared 75 years of marriage. Born July 23, 1926 at St. Agnes Hospital in Violetville, Maryland the son of the late Harry Jacob, Sr. and the late Ida Ethel Repp Schafer of Marriottsville, MD. Upon graduation from Sykesville High School Harry joined the Army and served with the 88th Division of the Blue Devils stationed in Italy. Following the end of the war, Harry returned to the states and joined his grandfather, father and brothers as a butcher at their Lexington Market stall, Harry J. Schafer and Sons. There he enjoyed serving his loyal customers at a time when families came to the market to buy their groceries and to catch up on the news of the day. As a friend of Mayor D'Alessandro and William Donald Schafer, Harry worked to improve the conditions at Lexington Market in the hope it would continue to be the shining gem that attracted people to the City. Harry was a friend to all and shared his stories of ghostly hands and walking tables and UFO's with friends and family who would delight in his ability to spin a fairly believable tall tale. He was an avid coin and stamp collector. He spent many fun-filled weekends with his metal detector on his parent's farm searching for civil war mementos and Indian relics. Harry also enjoyed listening to his abundant music collection and doing research on any phenomenon that captivated his interest. In 1965 Harry, always an advocate for the youth of the community and involved in community service, founded the Juvenile Probationary School of Baltimore County. This program offered the youth of the community who had received a ticket for a traffic violation the opportunity to attend classes that provided defensive driver training. Upon completion of a six-week program these new drivers were able to avoid the penalty of having points assigned to their driving record. Harry, a lifelong Mason, also enjoyed serving the public in his affiliation with the Masonic Lodge of Freedom and as Chaplain and Historian of the Exchange Club of Maryland, Randallstown Chapter. He is survived by his son Harry J. Schafer, III of Jupiter FL (Lucy Merette), daughter Patricia Wall of Manchester, MD, grandchildren Sean Wall (Anissa), Kate Breakey (Drew) and his great-grandchildren Maia, Clay and Azure Rue who all brought their father and their Pop Pop an overabundant amount of happiness and joy. He is forever loved by his family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the Longview Nursing Facility, Memory Care Unit for the kindness and compassion shown to Harry during his stay there. The funeral service and interment will be conducted by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. of Winfield, and will be PRIVATE. For those interested, please consider a contribution in memory of Harry Schafer, Jr. to be made to , 1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, MD 21093 Online Condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 2, 2020