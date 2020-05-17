Harry James Short Jr.
1930 - 2020
Harry James Short Jr (Jim) of Catonsville, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 of natural causes. Jim was born on November 9, 1930 in Corning, New York. He served in the U. S. Army in the 1950's as an infantryman and communications specialist. Subsequently, Jim graduated from Mount Saint Mary's College and went on to earn a law degree from University of Baltimore. He worked as an attorney for the Social Security Administration where he retired after 30 years of service. He volunteered as a Boy Scout leader, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Spaid Short, with whom he had three children, James Short, Mary Beth Shumar, and Stephen Short, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Jim is survived by his wife, Joan Farrell Short, three step children, Eileen Yancone, Carolyn Momorella, Lauren Fagan, 10 step grandchildren, and 2 step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepson, James Farrell, Jr. Jim was a devoted family man and will be greatly missed. Due to existing circumstances, services and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Short's memory The Maryland Food Bank, Attn. Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227

Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2020.
