1/1
Harry L. Muller
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry L. Muller, age 82, of Winfield, MD, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Carroll Hospice-Dove House in Westminster, Maryland. He was born May 18, 1938 in Winfield, MD., the son of the late Herman Levene Muller and the late Edith Mae Muller (nee Stem). He was the beloved husband of Sharon Muller (nee Chrest) of Winfield, MD; as of November 18th, for 53 years. He was a lifelong farmer/owner of Lonesome Valley Farm. He was a member of Wakefield Valley Bible Church. In addition to his wife, surviving are children; Andrea Zak and Husband Eric and Jason Muller and wife Angela; grandchildren Jordan Zak, Ethan Zak and Zane Muller. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Hazel Bauerlien and her husband Bob. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) on Monday from 6:00-9:00 PM; where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Fred Horner officiating. Live Streaming of Funeral Service will start on Tuesday at 10:50 AM; Social Distancing and wearing of masks required at all times. Interment Salem U.M. Church Cemetery, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers and if desired donations in Harry's memory can be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc.-Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD., 21784 and or Wakefield Valley Bible Church, 2206 Old New Windsor Pike, New Windsor, MD 21776. Arrangement made by: burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved