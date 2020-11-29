Harry L. Muller, age 82, of Winfield, MD, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Carroll Hospice-Dove House in Westminster, Maryland. He was born May 18, 1938 in Winfield, MD., the son of the late Herman Levene Muller and the late Edith Mae Muller (nee Stem). He was the beloved husband of Sharon Muller (nee Chrest) of Winfield, MD; as of November 18th, for 53 years. He was a lifelong farmer/owner of Lonesome Valley Farm. He was a member of Wakefield Valley Bible Church. In addition to his wife, surviving are children; Andrea Zak and Husband Eric and Jason Muller and wife Angela; grandchildren Jordan Zak, Ethan Zak and Zane Muller. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Hazel Bauerlien and her husband Bob. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) on Monday from 6:00-9:00 PM; where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Fred Horner officiating. Live Streaming of Funeral Service will start on Tuesday at 10:50 AM; Social Distancing and wearing of masks required at all times. Interment Salem U.M. Church Cemetery, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers and if desired donations in Harry's memory can be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc.-Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD., 21784 and or Wakefield Valley Bible Church, 2206 Old New Windsor Pike, New Windsor, MD 21776. Arrangement made by: burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com