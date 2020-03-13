Harry Paul Schultheis, 72, of Finksburg, MD passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born April 18, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Paul R. Schultheis & Katherine (Wiedefeld) Schultheis. Beloved husband to Susan Schultheis and devoted father to sons, Michael & Daniel Schultheis. Loving brother to Joseph and James Schultheis, sister Mary "Kathy" Gallagher, and the late Paul Schultheis. His ashes will rest at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD. Contributions may be made to the , alz.org/Maryland or The , support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020