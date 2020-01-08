Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry VanFossen. View Sign Service Information Minnich Funeral Home 415 East Wilson Boulevard Hagerstown , MD 21740 (301)-739-6800 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Minnich Funeral Home 415 East Wilson Boulevard Hagerstown , MD 21740 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Minnich Funeral Home 415 East Wilson Boulevard Hagerstown , MD 21740 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Edward "Ed" VanFossen, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Ravenwood Nursing Care Center, Hagerstown, MD. He was born August 5, 1930, in Frederick, MD, to the late William E. and Beulah M.(Morgan) VanFossen. He graduated from Walkersville High School in 1947 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948 before turning 18. After Boot Camp in Parris Island, SC, he worked in Supply rising from Private through Tech Sergeant. He received a "Mustang" promotion to 2nd Lieutenant and was assigned to Engineers, Supply, and the Office of the Inspector General. He was assigned to east and west coast bases, Okinawa, Hawaii, Vietnam, and HQ Marine Corps. He retired as a Major in 1968. He and his wife raised their four daughters at his many assignments and their fondest memories have always been of their years with the Marine Corps. After retirement, he worked with Good Year Tire and Howard County Public Works while living in Poplar Springs, MD. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed making custom clubs. He and his daughter Dale raised and showed livestock while she was in 4-H. Later, he and his wife moved to Berkeley Springs, WV and Cumberland, MD before they moved to Ravenwood Assisted Living, Hagerstown, MD in 2019. He was a member of the Masons, American Legion, and Eastern Star. He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Helen Chermaine (Eyler) VanFossen; three daughters, Denise Hanna her husband, Ed, of Cumberland,MD, Drusilla Sealing her husband, Don, of Sykesville, MD, and Donna Kay VanFossen of Hanover, PA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, one sister, and his daughter, Dale VanFossen. Family and friends are welcome to a viewing on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00am - 12:00pm and a short funeral service beginning at 12:00pm followed by a U.S. Marine Corps military funeral ceremony at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Interment will take place on a later date at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, Flintstone, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to the Marine Corps Museum, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, VA 22172. Online condolences are accepted at

Harry Edward "Ed" VanFossen, 89, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Ravenwood Nursing Care Center, Hagerstown, MD. He was born August 5, 1930, in Frederick, MD, to the late William E. and Beulah M.(Morgan) VanFossen. He graduated from Walkersville High School in 1947 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948 before turning 18. After Boot Camp in Parris Island, SC, he worked in Supply rising from Private through Tech Sergeant. He received a "Mustang" promotion to 2nd Lieutenant and was assigned to Engineers, Supply, and the Office of the Inspector General. He was assigned to east and west coast bases, Okinawa, Hawaii, Vietnam, and HQ Marine Corps. He retired as a Major in 1968. He and his wife raised their four daughters at his many assignments and their fondest memories have always been of their years with the Marine Corps. After retirement, he worked with Good Year Tire and Howard County Public Works while living in Poplar Springs, MD. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed making custom clubs. He and his daughter Dale raised and showed livestock while she was in 4-H. Later, he and his wife moved to Berkeley Springs, WV and Cumberland, MD before they moved to Ravenwood Assisted Living, Hagerstown, MD in 2019. He was a member of the Masons, American Legion, and Eastern Star. He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Helen Chermaine (Eyler) VanFossen; three daughters, Denise Hanna her husband, Ed, of Cumberland,MD, Drusilla Sealing her husband, Don, of Sykesville, MD, and Donna Kay VanFossen of Hanover, PA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, one sister, and his daughter, Dale VanFossen. Family and friends are welcome to a viewing on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00am - 12:00pm and a short funeral service beginning at 12:00pm followed by a U.S. Marine Corps military funeral ceremony at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Interment will take place on a later date at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, Flintstone, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to the Marine Corps Museum, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, VA 22172. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close