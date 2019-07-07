On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Harry Wilson Houpt, Jr. "Pops"; beloved husband of Dorothy J. Houpt (nee McDonald); loving father of Christine Michelle & her husband Awais, Donna Marie Javad & her husband Umar, Rebecca Lynn Mohammad & her husband Niaz and the late Bryan Wilson Houpt; grandfather of Mary Ann Mohammad, Brandon Adilmer Diaz and Hassan Javaid Mohammad, uncle of JD Sr., Star, Theresa and Pam, great uncle of David Jr. & his girlfriend Erica and Tyrell. Harry was also survived by many cousins in Pensylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Colorado along with many other family and friends. Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday, July 11, 2019 & Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 7, 2019