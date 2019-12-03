Harry Dale Gray, 82, of New Windsor, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. Born August 31, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late William H. and Floretta Bruckelmeyer Gray. He was the husband of Judith Karen Gray (nee Bluhm). They had been married for 56 years. Dale had retired from Bell-Atlantic after 26 years service as a phone systems designer. He had a Bachelors of Science degree from Bowling Green State University. He was an officer in the U.S. Navy. Dale was very active in life after the phone company. After retirement he started an alternative septic system company named INOVA. He was the zoning administrator for the town of New Windsor. Dale was also a Member of the New Windsor Lions Club, York Rite, Scottish Rite and Boumi Temple. He was also active in the Freedom Masonic Lodge, #112 having served as master of the lodge in 1992 and currently as lodge treasurer. Dale was also a member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church where a served as property chairman and sang in the church choir. In addition to his wife Judi, Dale is survived by daughter and son-in-law Tracey DeAnne and James Frank, brother Dana Gray and wife Beverly and grandchildren Bryn and Ryan Frank. Funeral services will be held Friday, 12 Noon at St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church, 701 Green Valley Road, New Windsor, MD 21776, with his pastor, Rev. Anne C. Durboraw, officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD and one hour prior to the service at the church.. The Masonic Lodge will conduct a memorial service Thursday at 7PM and the Lions Memorial service will be at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to , http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 3, 2019